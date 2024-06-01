Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Short Interest Down 26.1% in May

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the April 30th total of 101,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 751.0 days.

Ansell Stock Performance

Shares of Ansell stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.62. Ansell has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $17.66.

About Ansell

Featured Articles

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

