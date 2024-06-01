Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the April 30th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Appili Therapeutics Stock Performance
APLIF opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. Appili Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.08.
Appili Therapeutics Company Profile
