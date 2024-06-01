Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Insider Masaru Matsuda Sells 1,775 Shares

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) insider Masaru Matsuda sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $15,992.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 188,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,457.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Masaru Matsuda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $41,811.20.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $8.36 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $13.17. The firm has a market cap of $967.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 9.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 204.35% and a negative return on equity of 197.28%. The company had revenue of $49.57 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 586.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.