ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 18,340 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,781,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ARKK opened at $42.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.55. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

