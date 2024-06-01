Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 42 ($0.54) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Arrow Exploration Price Performance
Shares of LON AXL opened at GBX 21 ($0.27) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £60.03 million, a PE ratio of 676.67 and a beta of 1.47. Arrow Exploration has a fifty-two week low of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 28 ($0.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 21.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.29.
Arrow Exploration Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Arrow Exploration
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.