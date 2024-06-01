Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 42 ($0.54) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Arrow Exploration Price Performance

Shares of LON AXL opened at GBX 21 ($0.27) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £60.03 million, a PE ratio of 676.67 and a beta of 1.47. Arrow Exploration has a fifty-two week low of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 28 ($0.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 21.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.29.

Arrow Exploration Company Profile

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. Arrow Exploration Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

