Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Receives $255.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $255.71.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 1.7 %

AJG stock opened at $253.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $198.52 and a 52-week high of $259.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.08. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $3,974,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,109,286.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,395 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $862,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,731,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $3,974,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at $20,109,286.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,069 shares of company stock valued at $12,946,945. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,050,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,763,177,000 after purchasing an additional 727,325 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,664,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,202,742,000 after purchasing an additional 726,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,209,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,345,000 after purchasing an additional 34,999 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,308,316,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,139,872,000 after purchasing an additional 90,842 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.