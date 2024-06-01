Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Short Interest Down 15.5% in May

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,805,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the April 30th total of 2,136,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 214.9 days.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.71. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $5.53.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.0367 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.27%. This is an increase from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.74%.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.