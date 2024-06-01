Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ASAN. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Asana from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.23.

Asana Stock Down 0.6 %

ASAN stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $26.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average is $17.52.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. Asana had a negative return on equity of 75.22% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The business had revenue of $171.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.59 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Asana will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $155,414.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,594,797.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $155,414.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,594,797.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,308,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,733 shares of company stock valued at $788,886 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at $25,246,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,032,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,456,000 after purchasing an additional 854,355 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Asana by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,326,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,462,000 after buying an additional 490,823 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,500,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,782,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,891,000 after buying an additional 235,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

