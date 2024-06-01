Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Insider Activity at Asbury Automotive Group

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $826,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ABG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $235.30 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.40 and a 12 month high of $256.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.54.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report).

