Assetmark Inc. Acquires 174 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AWK. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $130.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.84. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $151.22. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 62.07%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

