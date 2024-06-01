AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $7.40 to $12.90. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 11,162,336 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 6,579,273 shares.The stock last traded at $8.28 and had previously closed at $9.02.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on ASTS

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 33.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.51.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.