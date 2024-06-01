AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $7.40 to $12.90. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 11,162,336 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 6,579,273 shares.The stock last traded at $8.28 and had previously closed at $9.02.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.51.
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
