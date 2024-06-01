Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Exro Technologies Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:EXROF)

Get Exro Technologies alerts:

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Exro Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. Atb Cap Markets has a “Speculative” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exro Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Exro Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Exro Technologies in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Exro Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of EXROF stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.36 million and a P/E ratio of -2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72. Exro Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93.

Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Exro Technologies had a negative net margin of 826.56% and a negative return on equity of 118.99%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million.

Exro Technologies Company Profile

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing generation power-control electronics in Canada. The company offers Exro Coil Driver, which allows the motor to switch between different operational profiles in real-time, as well as have multiple gears for scooters, electric bikes, recreational, light electric cars, motorcycles, fleet vans, electric buses, passenger vehicles, long-haul trucks, and industrial vehicles markets; and Exro Cell Driver, a stationary energy storage system for commercial and industrial energy storage applications.

