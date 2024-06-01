AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives $49.78 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.78.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

AtriCure Price Performance

AtriCure stock opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $20.19 and a 12-month high of $59.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 1.41.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $108.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.86 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $55,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,708.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $55,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,708.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Salvatore Privitera acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,202.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,616 shares of company stock worth $504,932. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in AtriCure by 70.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,522 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 31.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

