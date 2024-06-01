AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading 1.3% Higher

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) was up 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.35 and last traded at $17.34. Approximately 5,070,756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 36,697,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.12.

Several research firms have commented on T. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.81.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $130.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in AT&T by 166.7% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 58.2% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

