Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Auto Trader Group Price Performance

AUTO stock opened at GBX 816.20 ($10.42) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,264.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of GBX 580.20 ($7.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 849 ($10.84). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 717.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 721.55.

About Auto Trader Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.