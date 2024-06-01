Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Increases Dividend to GBX 6.40 Per Share

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of AUTO stock opened at GBX 816.20 ($10.42) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 717.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 721.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33. The firm has a market cap of £7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,264.80, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of GBX 580.20 ($7.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 849 ($10.84).

Several research firms have recently commented on AUTO. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 608 ($7.77) to GBX 624 ($7.97) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

