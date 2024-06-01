Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.40.
AZTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Azenta from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Azenta from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.
Institutional Trading of Azenta
Azenta Stock Performance
AZTA stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. Azenta has a one year low of $42.43 and a one year high of $69.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.56.
Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $159.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Azenta’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Azenta will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Azenta Company Profile
Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.
