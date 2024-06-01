Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.40.

Get Azenta alerts:

AZTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Azenta from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Azenta from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AZTA

Institutional Trading of Azenta

Azenta Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZTA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Azenta by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,531,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,448,000 after acquiring an additional 38,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Azenta by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,231,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,382,000 after acquiring an additional 530,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,856,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Azenta by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,291,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,114,000 after purchasing an additional 152,090 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Azenta by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 887,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,789,000 after purchasing an additional 14,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

AZTA stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. Azenta has a one year low of $42.43 and a one year high of $69.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.56.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $159.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Azenta’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Azenta will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azenta Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.