B. Riley Boosts Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target to $205.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Free Report) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DY. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Dycom Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $191.71.

Dycom Industries Price Performance

Dycom Industries stock opened at $180.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $78.42 and a 12-month high of $186.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.73. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $30,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,124.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 15.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 275.0% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,681,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

