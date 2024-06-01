B. Riley Comments on Hallador Energy’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Hallador Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hallador Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $109.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.40 million. Hallador Energy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 8.49%.

HNRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of HNRG opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.57. Hallador Energy has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $15.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hallador Energy in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Hallador Energy by 1,457.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Hallador Energy in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hallador Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

