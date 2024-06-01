BAIC Motor (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) & Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Financial Analysis

BAIC Motor (OTCMKTS:BCCMY – Get Free Report) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares BAIC Motor and Li Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAIC Motor N/A N/A N/A Li Auto 8.73% 16.65% 7.27%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.9% of Li Auto shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.5% of Li Auto shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAIC Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A Li Auto 0 1 6 0 2.86

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BAIC Motor and Li Auto, as reported by MarketBeat.

Li Auto has a consensus target price of $40.50, indicating a potential upside of 100.00%. Given Li Auto’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Li Auto is more favorable than BAIC Motor.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BAIC Motor and Li Auto’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BAIC Motor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Li Auto $17.44 billion 1.23 $1.65 billion $1.50 13.50

Li Auto has higher revenue and earnings than BAIC Motor.

Summary

Li Auto beats BAIC Motor on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BAIC Motor

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, sells, and after-sale services passenger vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides luxury passenger cars, luxury commercial vehicles, middle-end and high-end passenger cars, and self-owned passenger cars. It also provides engines, powertrain, power batteries, other parts, and components. In addition, the company produces core parts and components of passenger vehicles, as well as engages in car financing and investment management businesses. The company sells its products under the Beijing Brand, Beijing Benz, Beijing Hyundai, and Fujian Benz names. BAIC Motor Corporation Limited was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc. operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment. The company offers its products through online and offline channels. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

