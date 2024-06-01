Baird R W Upgrades Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) to “Strong-Buy”

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALHC. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of ALHC opened at $7.88 on Thursday. Alignment Healthcare has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 91.06%. The business had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alignment Healthcare

In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $125,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,830,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 11,858 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $57,985.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 898,228 shares in the company, valued at $4,392,334.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $125,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,830,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,955,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,213 shares of company stock worth $460,587. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 49.6% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,920,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after acquiring an additional 968,637 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,747,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,064,000 after purchasing an additional 905,015 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,279,000 after buying an additional 544,196 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,121,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,303,000 after buying an additional 322,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 283.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 315,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 233,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

