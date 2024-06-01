Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Holdings Decreased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 187,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,941 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Balchem were worth $27,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 40,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth about $1,554,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 4,678.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 262,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,072,000 after purchasing an additional 257,174 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 521,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth about $2,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Balchem stock opened at $153.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.72. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $110.74 and a 12 month high of $159.52.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). Balchem had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $239.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.12 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Balchem from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

In related news, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,196.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 1,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $297,934.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,407.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total value of $764,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,196.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

