Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) COO Anthony Bartolo Sells 918 Shares

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) COO Anthony Bartolo sold 918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $18,727.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Anthony Bartolo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Anthony Bartolo sold 7,798 shares of Bandwidth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $146,212.50.

Bandwidth Stock Performance

Shares of BAND opened at $20.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $25.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,536,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,048,000 after buying an additional 16,181 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 15.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 341,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 46,342 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 43,675 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,079,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 216,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

