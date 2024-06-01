Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Cut to C$124.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.02% from the stock’s current price.

BMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$142.00 to C$135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cormark reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$132.78.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$121.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$88.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$102.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$133.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$128.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$125.47.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.03 by C($0.47). The firm had revenue of C$7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.57 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 17.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 11.2532189 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Montreal

In other news, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total value of C$375,985.72. In other Bank of Montreal news, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total transaction of C$302,532.72. Also, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total transaction of C$375,985.72. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

