Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Cut to C$132.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BMO. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$142.00 to C$135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$132.78.

TSE:BMO opened at C$121.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$128.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$125.47. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$102.67 and a 1-year high of C$133.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.03 by C($0.47). The business had revenue of C$7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.57 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 17.71%. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 11.2532189 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total transaction of C$375,985.72. In other Bank of Montreal news, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total transaction of C$302,532.72. Also, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total transaction of C$375,985.72. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

