Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Lowered to C$129.00 at Scotiabank

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$137.00 to C$129.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.13% from the company’s current price.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BMO. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cormark reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$132.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$121.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$88.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$102.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$133.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$128.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$125.47.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.03 by C($0.47). The company had revenue of C$7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.57 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 7.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 11.2532189 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total transaction of C$375,985.72. In other news, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total value of C$375,985.72. Also, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total value of C$302,532.72. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.