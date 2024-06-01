Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Lowered to C$136.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$140.00 to C$136.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.89% from the stock’s current price.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BMO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$132.78.

Get Our Latest Report on BMO

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$121.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$102.67 and a one year high of C$133.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$128.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$125.47.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.03 by C($0.47). The business had revenue of C$7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.57 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 17.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 11.2532189 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of Montreal news, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total transaction of C$302,532.72. In other Bank of Montreal news, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total value of C$302,532.72. Also, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total transaction of C$375,985.72. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.