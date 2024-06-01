Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.89 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) – Desjardins cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Montreal in a report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.13. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $11.25 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BMO. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$132.78.

BMO opened at C$121.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$128.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$125.47. The company has a market cap of C$88.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$102.67 and a one year high of C$133.95.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.03 by C($0.47). The firm had revenue of C$7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.57 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 17.71%.

In other news, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total value of C$302,532.72. In related news, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total value of C$302,532.72. Also, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total value of C$375,985.72. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.85%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

