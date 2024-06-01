Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co

Fiduciary Trust Co decreased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,429 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,478,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $311,139,000 after buying an additional 66,770 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,450,910 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $239,735,000 after buying an additional 276,366 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,561 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $218,527,000 after buying an additional 107,926 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,787,163 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $193,624,000 after buying an additional 199,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,752,920 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $215,499,000 after buying an additional 166,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

BBY stock opened at $84.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.16 and a 200-day moving average of $75.25. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $86.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,670,060.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $27,728.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,670,060.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 28,042 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $2,293,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,105,206.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,253,900 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

