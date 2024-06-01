Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Best Buy updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.750-6.200 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $5.75-$6.20 EPS.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Stock Up 4.0 %

Best Buy stock opened at $84.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.25. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $86.11.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Best Buy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Best Buy

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $324,991.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $204,909.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,188.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $324,991.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,023 shares of company stock worth $4,253,900. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.