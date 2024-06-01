Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Cut to $86.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $87.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.36.

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY opened at $84.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $86.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.25.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $27,728.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,670,060.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $204,909.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,060.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,023 shares of company stock worth $4,253,900. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,164,000. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $103,854,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 36.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,586,442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $179,680,000 after acquiring an additional 687,556 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 11,586.7% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 686,128 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $53,710,000 after acquiring an additional 680,257 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 320.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 860,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $67,352,000 after purchasing an additional 655,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

