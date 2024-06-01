BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $10,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,163,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,906,000 after acquiring an additional 275,436 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $324,098,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,378,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,953,000 after buying an additional 74,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,219,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,929,000 after buying an additional 43,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,145,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,412,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $348,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,188,672.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 35,341 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $3,010,346.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,117 shares in the company, valued at $18,068,126.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $348,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,188,672.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,857,769 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.68 and a 12 month high of $99.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.34.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $648.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.75 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 5.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Baird R W cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.11.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

