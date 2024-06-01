Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) PT Raised to $62.00 at Bank of America

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Birkenstock from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Birkenstock from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Birkenstock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Birkenstock from $56.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.37.

Birkenstock Stock Up 2.1 %

BIRK stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Birkenstock has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $58.67.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $522.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.98 million. On average, analysts predict that Birkenstock will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Birkenstock during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Birkenstock by 358.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

