Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09, reports. The company had revenue of $522.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.98 million. Birkenstock updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Get Birkenstock alerts:

Birkenstock Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of BIRK stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average of $46.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Birkenstock has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $58.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BIRK shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Birkenstock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.37.

Institutional Trading of Birkenstock

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 358.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

About Birkenstock

(Get Free Report)

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.