Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BOOT. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 11,596 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 383,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 1,207.6% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 143,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,045,000 after buying an additional 132,889 shares during the period.
BOOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Boot Barn from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.45.
Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $118.94 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.85 and a twelve month high of $119.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.09.
In other news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $165,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,546 shares in the company, valued at $500,560.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $165,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,546 shares in the company, valued at $500,560.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total value of $403,367.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,191.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,686. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
