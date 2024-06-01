Brambles (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Trading Down 4.9%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.31 and last traded at $9.31. 3,119 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 4,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

Brambles Trading Down 4.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

