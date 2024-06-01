Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Short Interest Update

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 942,000 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the April 30th total of 668,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,420.0 days.
Brembo Stock Performance
BRBOF stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. Brembo has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.20.
About Brembo
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brembo
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Brembo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brembo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.