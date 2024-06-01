Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Short Interest Update

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 942,000 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the April 30th total of 668,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,420.0 days.

Brembo Stock Performance

BRBOF stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. Brembo has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.20.

About Brembo

Brembo S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells braking systems and components for cars, motorbikes, and industrial vehicles and machinery. It operates through Discs Systems Motorbikes; and Aftermarket Performance Group segments. The company offers various products for car and commercial vehicle applications, including brake discs, brake calipers, side-wheel modules, and braking systems, as well as integrated engineering services for light commercial and heavy industrial vehicles, motorbikes, and racing competitions.

