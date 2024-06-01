Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,510,000 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the April 30th total of 5,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on BRF from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1.90 to $3.10 in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Trading of BRF

BRF Trading Down 1.6 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BRF by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,902,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357,987 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in BRF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of BRF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in BRF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 360,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 51,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRFS opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.86. BRF has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. BRF had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 0.81%. As a group, analysts expect that BRF will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BRF

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

Featured Articles

