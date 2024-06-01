Brokerages Set Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target at $38.47

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.47.

Several research firms have commented on ALLY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ally Financial Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,752,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,129,000 after buying an additional 495,584 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,662,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,040,000 after buying an additional 261,897 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 34.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,122,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,309,000 after buying an additional 795,754 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 13,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $41.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.39.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

