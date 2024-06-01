Brokerages Set Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target at $71.08

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.75.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday.

In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $59,025.46. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 964,664 shares in the company, valued at $47,528,995.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $52,965.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,673.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $59,025.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 964,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,528,995.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $327,595. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Ambarella by 52.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Ambarella by 13,576.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $58.26 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $89.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.25.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 74.81% and a negative return on equity of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $51.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

