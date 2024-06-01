Brokerages Set Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target at $160.93

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.93.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on BIDU shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th.
NASDAQ BIDU opened at $97.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Baidu has a 12 month low of $94.25 and a 12 month high of $156.98. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.84.
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
