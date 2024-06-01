Brokerages Set Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target at $160.93

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2024

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDUGet Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.93.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BIDU shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Baidu

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Baidu Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $97.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Baidu has a 12 month low of $94.25 and a 12 month high of $156.98. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.84.

Baidu Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.