Brokerages Set Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Price Target at $88.80

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.40.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on BRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BRO

Brown & Brown Stock Up 2.0 %

BRO opened at $89.52 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $91.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.31 and its 200 day moving average is $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,460,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 25.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 322,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 62,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.