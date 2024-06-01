Brokerages Set Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Target Price at $46.41

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.41.

Get Endava alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. HSBC raised shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Endava

Endava Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.20. Endava has a 1 year low of $26.62 and a 1 year high of $81.06. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Endava had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $221.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endava will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endava

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 194.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endava

(Get Free Report

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.