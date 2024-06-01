Brokerages Set Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS) PT at $30.17

Shares of Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.17.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on OCS. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Oculis from $64.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a report on Thursday.
Shares of OCS stock opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. Oculis has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average is $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.03). Oculis had a negative return on equity of 52.72% and a negative net margin of 6,712.02%. The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oculis will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.
