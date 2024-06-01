Brokerages Set Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Target Price at $80.00

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

RMBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $55.26 on Wednesday. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $76.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Rambus had a net margin of 78.14% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Rambus will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rambus news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,408 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $307,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,432.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 3,928 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $255,045.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,128.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,408 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $307,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,432.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,488 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,063. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 227,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,621,000 after acquiring an additional 62,880 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 19,582 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth $9,190,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth $1,434,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 1,326.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

