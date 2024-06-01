Brokerages Set Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) PT at $10.50

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RPAY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Repay in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Repay from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

In related news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 58,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $642,773.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 506,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,591,371.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 111,094 shares of company stock worth $1,171,132 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Repay by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Repay by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Repay by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Repay by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Repay by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Repay stock opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $989.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Repay has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $11.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.97.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Repay had a negative net margin of 29.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $80.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.24 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

