Brokerages Set Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Target Price at $147.38

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.81.
Several research firms have recently commented on RCL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCL. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 12,394 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at about $635,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 214,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,720,000 after purchasing an additional 27,298 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.6% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:RCL opened at $147.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.27. The company has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $150.90.
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
