Brokerages Set UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Price Target at $40.35

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDRGet Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.65.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays cut shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

UDR opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.81. UDR has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $44.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 123.19%.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,964.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

