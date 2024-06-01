Brokerages Set Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Target Price at $35.20

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.20.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

VRNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Verint Systems

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 102.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average of $29.23. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $40.28.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $265.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.45 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 16.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verint Systems news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 5,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $164,390.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 5,274 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $164,390.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 14,353 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $468,194.86. Following the transaction, the president now owns 79,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,066.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,988 shares of company stock worth $4,873,715. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,367,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,239,000 after purchasing an additional 185,105 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in Verint Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,011,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,232,000 after acquiring an additional 42,732 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Verint Systems by 6.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,527,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,106,000 after acquiring an additional 154,285 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,172,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Verint Systems by 8.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,817,000 after acquiring an additional 84,911 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.