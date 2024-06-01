Brokerages Set Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Price Target at $37.67

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WY shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $28.12 and a one year high of $36.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.89.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Weyerhaeuser

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 36,914 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 96,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $106,141,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

